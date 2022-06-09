Firefighters during a training exercise at the Fire and Ambulance Services Academy in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s Fire Services Department readies 2,000 additional officers to handle possible 6th Covid-19 wave, in bid to ease strain on paramedics

  • Director of Fire Services Andy Yeung says about 1,800 firefighters are now qualified to drive ambulances, to help free up paramedics to concentrate on other work
  • Department has mapped out contingency plans and formulated a multi-tier response system in case of a sudden surge of infections

Christy Leung
Updated: 7:00am, 9 Jun, 2022

