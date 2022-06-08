The ICAC said 10 parents from eight families were also charged. Photo: Jelly Tse
Ex-worker, parents charged in HK$900,000 bribes-for-kindergarten places case at Hong Kong ESF school
- Former kindergarten administrator Fatima Rumjahn, 52, was earlier dismissed by the English Schools Foundation following an internal probe
- Ten parents who allegedly offered bribes to her were also charged, according to the Independent Commission Against Corruption
