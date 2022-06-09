A fatal robbery occurred outside Cheung Sha Wan Wholesale Vegetable Market on May 24, 2020. Photo: Handout
2 jobless Hong Kong men jailed 10 years for causing woman’s death in snatch theft, judge calls crime a ‘cowardly attack’
- Repeat offenders have multiple previous convictions, with latest case occurring two years ago just shortly after their last release from prison
- Kitchen worker Lian Lifen, 55, suffered head injuries and later died from her wounds
