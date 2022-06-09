Leung Tong Ching-yee, wife of former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Leung Tong Ching-yee, wife of former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Wife of former Hong Kong leader CY Leung sued by credit card company for failing to pay HK$90,000 bill

  • Case brought by American Express International alleges that Leung Tong Ching-yee was unable to settle outstanding amount of HK$93,155 despite repeated warnings
  • Company is also seeking late payment charge at rate of 35.34 per cent per annum from April 29 to date of payment

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 5:08pm, 9 Jun, 2022

