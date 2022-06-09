Police display some of the items seized during the operation at Kowloon East regional headquarters. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police arrest 46 in crackdown on syndicate using modem-pool devices in new tactic to harass debtors into paying up

  • Triad-controlled syndicate would flood debtors who failed to pay up with nuisance calls in a short period of time, police say
  • First time modem-pool devices are used in illegal debt collection activities to make nuisance calls

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:47pm, 9 Jun, 2022

