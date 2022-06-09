Labrador puppies bred under a joint programme to serve as detection dogs. Photo: Dickson Lee
Labrador puppies bred under a joint programme to serve as detection dogs. Photo: Dickson Lee
8 Labrador puppies bred to detect drugs, explosives under programme between customs, Hong Kong airport’s security company

  • Litter comprises five males and three females, all about four months old, under first-ever programme
  • Dogs chosen based on age, physical condition, working attitude, sense of smell, lack of blood relation and hereditary diseases

Harvey Kong
Updated: 8:55pm, 9 Jun, 2022

