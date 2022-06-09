The owner of a domestic worker agency has testified at an inquest into the death of a 46-year-old Filipino woman. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Owner of domestic helper agency in Hong Kong denies wrongdoing over death of worker

  • Leonita Arcillas Quinto died on April 4, 2017, with her younger sister accusing employer of overworking and underfeeding 46-year-old
  • Employment agent Sunny Li tells inquest he offered ‘meticulous care’ to every domestic helper, but says his company has no copy of Quinto’s medical records

Brian Wong

Updated: 11:10pm, 9 Jun, 2022

