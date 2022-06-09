The defendant, 46, pleaded guilty at Kowloon City Court on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
Former employee of scandal-hit Hong Kong child protection group pleads guilty to abuse, first of 27 suspects to do so

  • Defendant, 46, admits she ‘wilfully assaulted and ill-treated’ a two-year-old boy last year, including pushing his head against a wall and grabbing his hair
  • She had been at childcare facility run by Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children since 1996 until she was dismissed in January

Danny Mok
Updated: 12:33am, 10 Jun, 2022

