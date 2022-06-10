Police inspect what appears to be a bullet hole on one side of a damaged car. Photo: Jelly Tse
Two shots fired in gang clash near Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong nightlife hub, as knife-wielding attackers ambush group

  • Three people injured, with one shot in the back, another hit by a car and the third with knife wounds on head
  • All lanes on Wyndham Street between Arbuthnot Road and Glenealy closed to traffic as of 8am

Clifford Lo
Updated: 10:58am, 10 Jun, 2022

