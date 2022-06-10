English Schools Foundation’s office in Quarry Bay. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong court tells former ESF worker accused of taking bribes for kindergarten placements to surrender travel documents
- Fatima Rumjahn, 52, stands accused of taking more than HK$840,000 in bribes from 14 parents to secure placements
- 10 parents have been charged, from eight families in total, while all 11 defendants were released on bail
