English Schools Foundation’s office in Quarry Bay. Photo: May Tse
Education
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court tells former ESF worker accused of taking bribes for kindergarten placements to surrender travel documents

  • Fatima Rumjahn, 52, stands accused of taking more than HK$840,000 in bribes from 14 parents to secure placements
  • 10 parents have been charged, from eight families in total, while all 11 defendants were released on bail

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:36pm, 10 Jun, 2022

