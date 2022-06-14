Geoffrey Ma spent a decade as the city’s top judge. Photo: Nora Tam
Geoffrey Ma spent a decade as the city’s top judge. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘If everybody criticises you, you probably got it right’: ex-chief justice Geoffrey Ma reflects on challenges for Hong Kong’s courts

  • Speaking to the media for first time since retiring, Ma lays out his expectations for Hong Kong’s rule of law at halfway point of city’s promised 50 years of a high degree of autonomy
  • Placing the work of the courts under lens of politics ‘undermines the independence of the judiciary’, he warns

Chris Lau
Updated: 9:27am, 14 Jun, 2022

