Geoffrey Ma spent a decade as the city’s top judge. Photo: Nora Tam
‘If everybody criticises you, you probably got it right’: ex-chief justice Geoffrey Ma reflects on challenges for Hong Kong’s courts
- Speaking to the media for first time since retiring, Ma lays out his expectations for Hong Kong’s rule of law at halfway point of city’s promised 50 years of a high degree of autonomy
- Placing the work of the courts under lens of politics ‘undermines the independence of the judiciary’, he warns
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Geoffrey Ma spent a decade as the city’s top judge. Photo: Nora Tam