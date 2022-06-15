Customs officers arrest a woman in Jordan for allegedly laundering more than HK$350 million in suspected criminal proceeds. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong customs arrest 51-year-old woman on suspicion of laundering more than HK$350 million over three years
- Senior customs investigator says suspect had allegedly laundered illegal proceeds in series of more than 1,500 transactions between November 2018 and October 2021
- Suspect formerly employed by owner of money exchange company arrested in 2020 in connection with laundering HK$3 billion
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Customs officers arrest a woman in Jordan for allegedly laundering more than HK$350 million in suspected criminal proceeds. Photo: Felix Wong