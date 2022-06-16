Otto Poon, husband of Hong Kong’s justice secretary Teresa Cheng. Photo: Sam Tsang
Company owned by Hong Kong justice chief Teresa Cheng’s husband sued for price fixing over air-conditioning works potentially worth HK$2 billion
- Competition Commission begins legal action against ATAL Building Services Engineering, set up by Cheng’s husband Otto Poon, and Shun Hing Engineering Contracting Company
- Both firms accused of having ‘fixed prices, shared market and/or rigged bids’ in relation to air-conditioning works in Hong Kong over four-year period
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Otto Poon, husband of Hong Kong’s justice secretary Teresa Cheng. Photo: Sam Tsang