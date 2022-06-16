Well wishers in Sheung Shui, pay respects to Luo Changqing, who died on November 14, 2019. He was injured by a brick during a clash between anti-government protesters and residents. Photo: Winson Wong
Suspects started clash between residents and protesters that led to elderly cleaner’s death, injured witness tells Hong Kong court
- Two young men on trial at High Court face charges of murder, wounding with intent and taking part in a riot
- Victim, 70, hit in the head with brick while filming skirmish outside MTR station during civil unrest in 2019
