Hong Kong courts have proposed the use of remote hearings for certain criminal trials. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong courts have proposed the use of remote hearings for certain criminal trials. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong courts propose remote hearings for certain criminal trials, punishments for recording or broadcasting sessions

  • Consultation paper by city’s judiciary suggests expanding use of remote hearings beyond civil cases, with proposed bill open to public input until September 22
  • Defendants making first appearance before magistrate will still be expected to physically show up at court

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 11:05pm, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong courts have proposed the use of remote hearings for certain criminal trials. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong courts have proposed the use of remote hearings for certain criminal trials. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE