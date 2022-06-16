Hong Kong courts have proposed the use of remote hearings for certain criminal trials. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong courts propose remote hearings for certain criminal trials, punishments for recording or broadcasting sessions
- Consultation paper by city’s judiciary suggests expanding use of remote hearings beyond civil cases, with proposed bill open to public input until September 22
- Defendants making first appearance before magistrate will still be expected to physically show up at court
