A provision deeming zip ties ‘fit for unlawful purposes’ can be interpreted very broadly, a prosecutor has argued in Hong Kong’s top court. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: provision deeming zip ties ‘fit for unlawful purposes’ can be interpreted broadly, prosecutor argues in top court

  • People can be caught for carrying pen to forge signatures, senior prosecutor argues
  • Justice department asks top judges to uphold first jail sentence of defendant over possession of plastic fasteners at 2019 protest

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:49pm, 17 Jun, 2022

