Joseph Kam, a former consultant microbiologist with the Hong Kong government, was sanctioned at the District Court on Friday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong health expert jailed for 31 months over scheme to deceive WHO, other bodies into paying more than HK$4.25 million of grants, fees
- Joseph Kam, formerly a consultant microbiologist with Department of Health, sanctioned over ‘serious breach of trust’ over span of 8½ years
- Deputy judge rejects defence’s suggestion to suspend jail sentence, but shortens term to reflect guilty plea, past contributions
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Joseph Kam, a former consultant microbiologist with the Hong Kong government, was sanctioned at the District Court on Friday. Photo: Warton Li