Senior Superintendent Leung Wai-ki (left), of the city’s interdepartmental counterterrorism unit, and Cheung Ngao-tin, a senior divisional officer of the Fire Service Department. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Anti-terrorism campaign urges Hong Kong hardware store owners, chemical suppliers to report suspicious customers
- City launches counterterrorism initiative as law enforcement says they have dealt with 20 cases related to explosives or precursor chemicals since mid-2019
- Participants in scheme will attend several seminars hosted by counterterrorism unit to help raise their security awareness
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Senior Superintendent Leung Wai-ki (left), of the city’s interdepartmental counterterrorism unit, and Cheung Ngao-tin, a senior divisional officer of the Fire Service Department. Photo: K. Y. Cheng