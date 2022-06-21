Senior Superintendent Leung Wai-ki (left), of the city’s interdepartmental counterterrorism unit, and Cheung Ngao-tin, a senior divisional officer of the Fire Service Department. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Anti-terrorism campaign urges Hong Kong hardware store owners, chemical suppliers to report suspicious customers

  • City launches counterterrorism initiative as law enforcement says they have dealt with 20 cases related to explosives or precursor chemicals since mid-2019
  • Participants in scheme will attend several seminars hosted by counterterrorism unit to help raise their security awareness

Angel Woo

Updated: 7:00am, 21 Jun, 2022

