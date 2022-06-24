Driver who sent a message calling on others to attack policemen acquitted. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong chauffeur acquitted on charge of inciting members of drivers’ WhatsApp group to attack police with machetes

  • District Court accepts Fong Man-ho’s defence that he was merely venting his frustration at police’s handling of 2019 protests and posted remarks on impulse
  • Judge says there is insufficient evidence Fong had the requisite intent to commit the crime

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:09pm, 24 Jun, 2022

