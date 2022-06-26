Hong Kong customs have intercepted a riverboat bound for Macau suspected of smuggling HK$23 million. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong customs intercepts Macau-bound riverboat suspected of smuggling HK$23 million in cash, arrests 2

  • Two men, aged 45 and 76, arrested earlier this month on suspicion of smuggling goods to Macau
  • Vessel said to be carrying daily necessities and cosmetics, along with cash

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 6:47pm, 26 Jun, 2022

