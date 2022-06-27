Smoke was seen billowing from an HK Express plane after it landed at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday afternoon. No one was reported to have been injured. A police spokeswoman said the flight, which had come from Taipei, arrived at Chek Lap Kok at 2.58pm with plumes of smoke coming from the cabin. “The plane landed safely,” she said, adding that no further information was yet available. There were no casualties, according to media reports. According to the airport’s website, flight UO111, jointly operated by HK Express and Cathay Pacific Airways, arrived at parking stand N30 at 3.50pm. More to follow …