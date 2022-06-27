Hong Kong police have rounded up six more men in connection with a shooting that left three people injured two weeks ago in a popular entertainment district, taking the total number of suspects arrested to 16. A 17-year-old student was also among three others detained for their alleged involvement in three separate firearms cases, with the force seizing 38 airguns, eight knives, an extendable baton, as well as several respirators and anti-government flags. Police on Monday said the six suspects in the shooting were arrested earlier in the day for their alleged involvement in the predawn clash between two triad gangs near Lan Kwai Fong that occurred at about 2.40am on June 10. But the force added that the firearm used in the incident, believed to be a semi-automatic 9mm pistol, had not been found. ‘Furious’ Hong Kong police plan crackdown on triads over gangster showdown Senior Superintendent Tony Ho Chun-tung of the organised crime and triad bureau said the six men included one of the alleged owners, a driver and a passenger of the three seven-seater vehicles which were ambushed by a group of knife-wielding men on Wyndham Street. Ho said one shot was fired from the convoy of seven-seater vehicles during the clash. “We are investigating what the [six suspects’] roles were,” he said. The senior superintendent said eight of 10 people arrested earlier this month in connection with the skirmish had been charged with attempted wounding with intent and possession of offensive weapons. Regarding the three other firearms cases, Ho said investigations were under way to find out the intended purpose of the weapons and whether the airguns had been illegally modified. Ho credited the arrest of the three suspects and the seizure of the weapons to intelligence received by the force but stopped short of revealing whether the information came from the new hotline set up by the city’s counterterrorism unit. He said the hotline had already received more than 1,600 messages since it launched on June 8 and officers were analysing the information. Officers arrested the 17-year-old secondary student at his Kwai Chung flat at daybreak on Monday. Police also found a flag with an anti-government slogan, “Liberate Hong Kong: revolution of our times”, two airguns, a retractable baton, a folding knife, several respirators as well as arms and shin guards. Chief Inspector Chan Ka-ying of the New Territories South regional crime unit said the force launched an investigation after the suspect was accused of trying to sell respirators and other items online. After identifying the teenager, officers raided his home and detained him on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons and articles fit for an unlawful purpose. “We are investigating the source of the seized items and whether other people are involved, and also looking into if he was controlled by others to carry out such illegal activities,” Chan said. Hong Kong PLA garrison ‘to be ready for toughest and most complicated situations’ When asked whether the suspect also incited other people online to carry out illegal activities with the alleged weapons on July 1, she said there was no indication to show this, but police would look into all possibilities. Another 27 airguns were seized along with 56 magazines and three machetes when officers from the Kowloon West regional crime unit raided a Sham Shui Po flat. The 44-year-old male tenant, who is a delivery worker, was arrested on-site. The third suspect was a 23-year-old jobless man who was arrested at his residence in Tin Shui Wai, where officers seized nine airguns, 18 magazines, three machetes, one respirator and two banners featuring anti-government slogans. As of Monday afternoon, the three suspects had not been charged and were being held for questioning.