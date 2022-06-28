Two owners of a Taiwanese drinks shop have been jailed for seven months over their social media posts. Photo: Dickson Lee
Taiwanese drinks shop owners jailed for up to 7 months over social media posts calling on others to flout Hong Kong’s Covid-19 curbs
- Magistrate convicts Chinese University student Hau Wing-yan, 24, and Lam Yuen-yi, 21, under colonial-era sedition law
- Social media posts published by pair said official endeavours to curb spread of Covid-19 were either politically motivated or driven by bad faith
