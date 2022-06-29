Cars wrecked in illegal road races on display at the Hong Kong police vehicle examination centre in Tai Lam Chung earlier this month. Photo: Edmond So
Six arrested by Hong Kong police after two cars alleged to be involved in illegal racing crash

  • Police arrest six drivers in New Territories amid clampdown on illegal road races
  • Arrests made after Hong Kong police probe into highway crash on Sunday night

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:12pm, 29 Jun, 2022

