China’s first lady Peng Liyuan (right) is expected to join Chinese President Xi Jinping on his visit to Hong Kong this week. Photo: AFP
China’s first lady Peng Liyuan expected to join Xi Jinping on two-day visit to Hong Kong this week for July 1 celebrations
- She is likely to visit the Xiqu Centre for Chinese opera after arriving on Thursday, says government source
- Heavy police presence and high-profile patrols are deployed in the area, police warn no acts of violence or public disorder will be tolerated
