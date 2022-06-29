China’s first lady Peng Liyuan (right) is expected to join Chinese President Xi Jinping on his visit to Hong Kong this week. Photo: AFP
China’s first lady Peng Liyuan expected to join Xi Jinping on two-day visit to Hong Kong this week for July 1 celebrations

  • She is likely to visit the Xiqu Centre for Chinese opera after arriving on Thursday, says government source
  • Heavy police presence and high-profile patrols are deployed in the area, police warn no acts of violence or public disorder will be tolerated

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:59pm, 29 Jun, 2022

