A video posted online of a sedan travelling against the direction of traffic on a flyover in Hong Kong on Tuesday has led to the arrest of its alleged driver, according to police. Photo: Facebook
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest alleged driver of vehicle seen travelling against traffic in dashcam video posted online

  • Clip shows sedan travelling towards another car on flyover; it had to stop to avoid head-on collision
  • Suspect, 53, released on bail pending further investigation but ordered to report back to police next month

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:26pm, 30 Jun, 2022

