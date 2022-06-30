A video posted online of a sedan travelling against the direction of traffic on a flyover in Hong Kong on Tuesday has led to the arrest of its alleged driver, according to police. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest alleged driver of vehicle seen travelling against traffic in dashcam video posted online
- Clip shows sedan travelling towards another car on flyover; it had to stop to avoid head-on collision
- Suspect, 53, released on bail pending further investigation but ordered to report back to police next month
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A video posted online of a sedan travelling against the direction of traffic on a flyover in Hong Kong on Tuesday has led to the arrest of its alleged driver, according to police. Photo: Facebook