Anti-government protesters set fire to objects in Wan Chai following a rally in defiance of the anti-mask law issued by the government on October 5, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: kitchen worker receives longest jail time so far for rioting and breaching mask ban during Wan Chai demonstration in 2019
- Man, 33, among 26 charged for taking part in illegal gathering, where thousands protested against mask ban at demonstrations
- Judge says defendant played an active role in the riot following a conscious decision to remain at the scene
