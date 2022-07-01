CCTV footage of Chow Wai-yin, also known as Aqua Chow, entering the Ritz Carlton hotel where she was later found dead. Photo: Facebook
23-year-old yoga instructor, Aqua Chow, found dead with 30 stab and cut wounds in bathtub at 5-star Hong Kong hotel
- Victim’s unemployed ex-boyfriend arrested on suspicion of murder after handing over hotel room keys to police
- Woman suffered more than 30 knife wounds to her limbs and body according to forensic pathologist
