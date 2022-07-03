Hong Kong police on Saturday laid a holding charge of murder against a 28-year-old man suspected of killing his former girlfriend at a five-star hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. The case will be mentioned at Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts on Monday morning. The man is suspected of murdering Chow Wai-yin, a 23-year-old yoga instructor also known as Aqua Chow, who was found dead in a room at The Ritz Carlton hotel in Kowloon West on Thursday, hours after her mother reported her missing. The murder came to light after the suspect, Chow’s ex-boyfriend, accompanied by his lawyer, went to Wong Tai Sin Police Station and handed over the hotel room key to officers earlier in the day. He was subsequently detained. An initial examination by a forensic pathologist showed the victim suffered more than 30 knife wounds to the limbs and her body in the front and back.