A Hong Kong police station has become the target of a burglary after about 10 lockers in an officers’ changing room were forced open. The break-ins at the 11th-floor changing room at Ngau Tau Kok Police Station, which serves as the Kowloon East regional headquarters, on Concorde Road in Kai Tak were discovered by an officer at about 11pm on Sunday. The Post learned that the officer, who had just finished his shift, found his own locker forced half open and that more than HK$1,600 (US$204) had been stolen. Police arrest suspected serial burglar from Hong Kong public housing flat Police suspect another 17 officers’ lockers were tampered with, although only 10 were found with pry marks. Officers are investigating if other items were stolen, and it is understood that security camera footage will be examined for evidence. Detectives from the Kowloon East regional crime unit are investigating the case. The force on Monday afternoon said an active investigation was under way and no arrests had been made. Police handled 170 reports of burglary across the city in the first three months of the year. Online video captures precarious climb of suspected Hong Kong burglar The figure was down nearly 50 per cent from the 337 cases logged in the same period of 2021. For the whole of last year, 1,472 burglary cases in all were recorded. Burglary cases rose 52 per cent to 2,394 in 2019 from 1,575 in 2018, and dropped to 2,095 in 2020.