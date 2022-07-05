One in five arrests by Hong Kong’s national security police were made under a colonial-era sedition offence. Police: Dickson Lee
1 in 5 arrests by Hong Kong’s national security police made under colonial-era sedition offence instead of 4 crimes laid out in Beijing-imposed law
- Growing trend in use of sedition charges in recent months, with allegations centred on list of acts and speech deemed problematic
- Authorities use sweeping powers under national security law to enforce sedition one, which has low threshold for arrest and lighter jail terms for convictions
