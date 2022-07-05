Police are hunting three men after a suspected Hong Kong triad member suffered slashed legs and was robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars and a luxury watch. The attackers stole HK$300,000 (US$38,233) and a Rolex from their victim in the attack in the north of the city early on Tuesday. A police source said: “It appears the assailants knew their target and where he would have shown up. “We believe the culprits slashed the victim’s legs to stop him from escaping.” The hold-up, said by the source to be a planned ambush, happened outside Ping Chi House at Tai Ping Estate in Sheung Shui just before 5.30am The source said the victim – a 28-year-old man who lives nearby – left his car and noticed two men with knives headed towards him. “He immediately ran off, but the robbers caught up. He was slashed in the legs and then robbed of the cash and watch,” he said. Hong Kong police hunting 3 assailants who knifed man in Sham Shui Po The two attackers fled in a getaway car driven by another man before police arrived. Officers carried out a sweep of the area, but no arrests were made. The three men involved are all thought to be aged between 20 and 30. The injured man was taken to North District Hospital for treatment and had not been interviewed by police by noon. Detectives from the Tai Po district crime squad are investigating the robbery. Hong Kong police hunting assailants wanted over tit-for-tat triad attacks The source said that officers were checking if the stolen cash was the proceeds of crime. Officers are understood to be scanning CCTV footage in a bid to identify the attackers and their escape route. Police dealt with 23 robberies across the city in the first three months of the year. The figure was down 23.3 per cent from the 30 cases logged for the same period last year. A total of 123 robberies were recorded for the whole of 2021.