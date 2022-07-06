Three senior members of the Scout Association of Hong Kong accused of organising a banquet that violated coronavirus-related social-distancing rules last year went free on Tuesday after prosecutors dropped the charges against them. Without offering an explanation, the prosecution applied to Kowloon City Court to withdraw charges of organising a prohibited group gathering against the association’s former deputy Kowloon regional commissioner Gilbert Yu Woon-wai and deputy programme commissioner Ling Kay-kau. Deputy Kowloon regional commissioner Patricia Leung Yuen-ping, meanwhile, was bound over for HK$1,500 (US$191) for 15 months over the same offence. She did not get a criminal record. The allegations stemmed from media reports that the association hosted a retirement banquet for Yu inside the 25-storey Hong Kong Scout Centre on Austin Road in Jordan on the night of April 10. At least 100 guests allegedly filled 34 tables inside the centre’s Yue Cuisine Chinese restaurant, which was five times greater than the legal limit at the time. An investigation by the Office of the Licensing Authority revealed Leung was a coordinator and organiser of the event, and settled a bill totalling HK$54,094 with her credit card. A prosecutor told Deputy Magistrate Wallis Chung Wing-sze on Tuesday that Leung had been rightly punished when she was issued a fixed penalty of HK$5,000 for joining the dinner, adding that no conclusion was reached as to whether the deputy regional commissioner was the sole person responsible. Chung expressed concerns that Leung’s level of participation might require a heavier punishment, but said she respected prosecutors’ decision to drop their case against her. “The court agrees to settle the case with a bind-over order only because you, apart from paying the bills, might not necessarily be the only decision-maker behind the event,” the magistrate told the defendant. The magistrate warned Leung against breaching social-distancing regulations again in the next 15 months or else she would be fined HK$1,500 and could face a tougher sentence for the next offence. Hong Kong Scouts Association broke Covid-19 rules with 100-person banquet Apart from the trio, prosecutors have also issued a total of seven summonses to the Scout Association, Central Treasure Lake Seafood Restaurant, and Chan Kin-tung and Chung Ting-him, who were in charge of the eatery concerned, for allowing the banquet to exceed the limit on attendees. The remaining four defendants will stand a six-day trial starting January 9 next year. Anyone responsible for a venue where more than 20 people attend a banquet could face a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and six months in jail under the Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance. Organisers face a maximum fine of HK$25,000 and six months’ jail.