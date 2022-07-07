Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of setting alight a parked double-decker bus at the local port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge . Emergency personnel were called in on Thursday at about 7.30am when the Cityflyer vehicle burst into flames at the bus terminal near the control point’s Passenger Clearance Building on Shun Hang Road on Lantau. Firefighters used a water jet to extinguish the blaze at 7.51am. No one was injured and no evacuations were needed. The front of the double-decker was seriously damaged and its roof was partly ripped open. Police are treating the case as arson after an investigation found the cause of the fire to be suspicious, according to the force. A law enforcement source said security camera footage led officers to arrest a 29-year-old man in connection with the case. “An initial investigation suggested a cigarette lighter was used to start the fire,” the source said. He added that the suspect was a cleaner and was responsible for services outside the Passenger Clearance Building. The worker was about to finish his overnight shift at the time of his arrest, he said. Detectives from the Lantau district crime squad are investigating the motive behind the fire. The suspect was in custody before noon at a police station in Lantau and had not been charged. In a separate incident, firefighters spent nearly six hours putting out a blaze that broke out at a recycling plant on Ng Chow South Road in Ta Kwu Ling at 12.07am. The plant, covering an outdoor area of 70 metres by 30 metres, was used to store electronic products and wooden goods, according to the Fire Services Department. Also on site was a single-storey tin-sheet hut. According to police, about 15 residents living in a nearby village had fled from their homes before firefighters and police officers arrived in the area. Twenty fire engines were sent to the scene and the blaze was doused at 5.55am. No casualties were reported. A spokeswoman for the department said they were still investigating the cause of the fire.