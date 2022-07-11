Police have arrested a 42-year-old man after a video went viral showing a cat being struck by a black seven-seater car and then collapsing on a roadside in Hong Kong. According to the force on Monday, the cat was hit on a path off Lam Tai East Road in Yuen Long shortly after 3pm on Thursday last week. The ginger cat’s owner, 64, found her pet dead outside a house and checked security camera footage before reporting the incident to police later that day, a force insider said. Police arrest man, 29, over Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge bus fire A video posted online shows the seven-seater vehicle travelling behind the cat which is in the middle of the path. The car then runs over the animal from behind. In the clip, the cat goes underneath the car and is then seen running a very short distance behind the vehicle before collapsing at the roadside. Shortly after lunchtime on Monday, the alleged hit-and-run driver went to Yuen Long police station and surrendered himself, according to the source. As of Monday afternoon, the man was still being held for questioning and had not been charged. Officers from the New Territories North traffic unit are investigating the case. Officers from the New Territories North traffic unit are investigating the case. A spokeswoman for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reminded the public that the Road Traffic (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 came into effect on November 7 last year. Hong Kong man, 66, arrested for alleged cruelty to 6 rabbits Drivers are now required to stop their vehicles if they hit a cat or dog. Previously, the definition of “animal” in an accident only covered horses, cattle, arses, mules, sheep, pigs or goats. “The purpose of [this amendment] is to provide timely medical treatment to injured cats and dogs in an accident and safeguard animal welfare,” the spokeswoman said. The maximum penalty for failing to stop in an accident is 12 months in jail and a HK$10,000 (US$1,275) fine. Failing to provide particulars and report to police as soon as possible within 12 hours is punishable by up to six months in jail and a HK$25,000 fine.