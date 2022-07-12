A High Court jury has cleared student Chan Yin-ting, 18, and jobless Kelvin Lau, 19, over the death of 70-year-old Luo Changqing by a unanimous vote. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: 2 teens acquitted of manslaughter for roles in janitor’s death, but found guilty of rioting
- Court clears Chan Yin-ting, 18, and Kelvin Lau, 19, over death of 70-year-old Luo Changqing by unanimous vote but finds them guilty of taking part in a riot
- Chan and Lau were first defendants to stand trial before a jury on charges directly stemming from social unrest in 2019
