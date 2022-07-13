The head of the Hong Kong Bar Association has said any interference in prosecutors’ independence to lay charges “is to be deplored”, after a US Congress commission report called for 15 of them and new Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok to be sanctioned. Victor Dawes, chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, said prosecutorial independence was guaranteed in the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution. “Anyone in or outside Hong Kong attempting to interfere with that is to be deplored,” he said. Among those cited by the Congressional-Executive Commission on China were Maggie Yang Mei-kei, the city’s director of public prosecutions since last year, and Anthony Chau Tin-hang, Yang’s deputy from a special duties team in charge of national security prosecutions. “The growing number of political prisoners in Hong Kong and the role of the Justice Department and prosecutors in expanding arbitrary detention may require actions from the United States and the international community to address the erosion of the rule of law and human rights, including additional sanctions authorised by the Hong Kong Autonomy Act and the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act,” the commission said in the report issued on Tuesday. The commission was created by Congress in October 2000 with statutory duties to monitor human rights and rule of law in China. It submits its findings in an annual report to the president of Congress. It is the first time an official US body has named middle- to high-ranking prosecutors in Hong Kong in any document, although the nation has sanctioned 11 Hong Kong former and current officials. The report came on the same day activists called for sanctions to be extended to middle tiers of the city’s bureaucracy amid Beijing’s tightening grip on the city. The report cited news articles suggesting that Lam, the newly minted justice secretary, would follow the tough prosecutorial approach of his predecessor Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah, who had also been sanctioned by the US. “But prosecutors within the department are free to make decisions for themselves, as the prosecution code specifically grants them prosecutorial discretion, stating that they ‘shall not be bound to prosecute an accused person in any case in which [they] may be of [the] opinion that the interests of public justice do not require their interference’,” it said.