Hong Kong police have arrested a riot suspect believed to be fleeing the city for Taiwan after nearly 20 months on the run following a failed asylum bid at the US consulate. Tsang Chi-kin, now 21, who survived being shot in the chest during a violent protest in Tsuen Wan on National Day, October 1, 2019, was among four men intercepted by police at the Pak Tam Chung bus terminal on Tai Mong Tsai Road in Sai Kung before daybreak on Wednesday. The four, aged 16 to 23, are believed to have sought refuge at the US consulate in October 2020 but were turned away. The Post learned that a tip-off led to their arrests on Wednesday. The men were said to be carrying bags of belongings such as clothes, and each had more than NT$10,000 (HK$2,630). It is understood they were attempting to flee to Taiwan. Shooting of Hong Kong schoolboy ‘totally appropriate’, state media says They are expected to be brought before the District Court or Eastern Court on Thursday. During the 2019 social unrest, Tsang, a secondary school student, was shot in the chest at point-blank range by a police officer who was coming to the aid of a colleague under attack in Tsuen Wan. After the incident, Tsang was charged with rioting and two counts of assaulting police. He had attended legal proceedings and made his last appearance in October 2020 at the District Court, days before his failed asylum bid at the US consulate. On December 21, 2020, he did not show up in court and Judge Justin Ko King-sau issued a warrant for his arrest. The Post managed to contact Tsang in 2020 but he refused to disclose details of his life in hiding, only revealing that his accommodation and daily expenses were provided by Friends of Hong Kong, a London-based, anti-China group that was also behind the suspects’ asylum bids. Friends of Hong Kong released a statement on December 21, 2020 pledging continuing support for protesters such as Tsang, saying it was glad his case had drawn international attention, including that of the US government. The group said Tsang would never surrender himself to face political persecution from the Beijing-controlled Hong Kong government.