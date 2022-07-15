Seven fugitives in Hong Kong who were caught while trying to flee to Taiwan by boat have been jailed for 10 months each for evading criminal proceedings over their roles in the 2019 anti-government protests. The seven men, aged between 19 and 32, have pleaded guilty at West Kowloon Court to a joint count of doing an act or a series of acts tending or intended to pervert the course of public justice with their plan to seek asylum overseas in August 2020. They were among 12 Hongkongers detained that summer across the border after their vessel was intercepted by Chinese coastguard in mainland waters. The fugitives were either facing prosecution or being pursued by police over offences linked to the 2019 unrest when they fled the city. Prosecutors have described the escape plan as a detailed and organised one, with the accomplices sharing responsibility for setting up safe houses, buying necessary supplies and funding their trip. Hong Kong protests: 6 fugitives admit attempts to pervert course of justice Some of the 12 were told that members of the Mainland Affairs Council in Taiwan would be waiting for them on the shore of Kaohsiung to assist the group in obtaining permanent residency. A woman associated with the now-disbanded Hong Kong Indigenous group was said to have bridged communication among the conspirators. The 12 departed by speedboat from Po Toi O, in Sai Kung, under the guise of a fishing trip on the morning of August 23, 2020, but were arrested by mainland authorities on the same day. Ten of the 12 were jailed for between seven months and three years after a closed-door trial at a Shenzhen court, while the other two were handed over to Hong Kong authorities without charge due to their young age. Hong Kong fugitives admit possessing petrol, other chemicals for making bombs The seven who pleaded guilty were Liu Tsz-man, 19, Cheng Tsz-ho, 20, Cheung Chun-fu, 25, Kok Tsz-lun, 21, Li Tsz-yin, 32, and Cheung Ming-yu and Yim Man-him, both 23. Fugitives Hoang Lam-phuc, 17, and Wong Wai-yin, 31, have previously been sanctioned for their roles in the trip. National security law defendant Andy Li Yu-hin, 31, and two others who are still serving time across the border, have not been charged with a perversion offence. Prosecutors said there were still accomplices at large, some of whom had already left Hong Kong.