A London-based, anti-China group has distanced itself from members it said had helped hide four suspects who were recently arrested in Hong Kong after nearly two years on the run from protest-linked charges. Friends of Hong Kong admitted in a statement on Friday night that its members had personally provided support for Tsang Chi-kin, 21, who survived being shot in the chest during a violent protest in 2019. The group stressed it had not helped Tsang further except for issuing comments in 2020 pledging its continued backing for protesters in similar situations. It denied allegations of crowdfunding and connections with parties that had exposed Tsang and three others. Tsang was among four young people intercepted and arrested by police in Sai Kung on Wednesday, with the force acting on a tip-off. The quartet, aged 16 to 24, had missed various legal proceedings and failed to report to police since late 2020, facing a raft of charges such as rioting and joining illegal assemblies. “We have always been a very small organisation ... We never [sought] funding for Tsang, any such attempts had nothing to do with Friends of Hong Kong or any members of Friends of Hong Kong,” the group said on Friday, adding that any related support provided by its members were “on a personal basis”. “Any further support [for] Tsang was never handled by Friends of Hong Kong,” it insisted, without elaborating on the help its members had offered, nor if they received money from the four. The group also said it had ceased operations last October. A police insider earlier told the Post the four suspects were believed to have been duped by a group of about 10 and told a boat ride to Taiwan had been arranged for their escape. Police were then tipped off, leading to Wednesday’s arrests in Sai Kung before daybreak. According to police, the four protesters had paid a total of HK$400,000 to a “social media channel group” to flee the city. During their 20 months in hiding, they were stuffed into carton boxes and “inhumanely” treated as cargo while being moved to three different hideouts – two industrial units and a flat – all in Tsuen Wan, the force said. On Friday, Friends of Hong Kong said neither the organisation as a whole nor individual members had sought funding for Tsang, after police said the “social media channel group” had used the four absconders to raise money through crowdfunding for their own benefit. ‘Con artists’ allegedly duped Hong Kong protesters before police arrest tip-off Earlier in the day, two wanted YouTubers from anti-government commentary channel Tuesdayroad claimed they had provided support for the four suspects, accusing a man surnamed Chan as the person behind the suspects’ asylum bids. The four are said to have sought protection at the US consulate in 2020 but were turned away. Chan, who had left for Britain, was identified as the founder of Friends of Hong Kong. The YouTubers said he had accepted HK$200,000 from each of the four to help them flee the city. The duo said they had spent more than HK$1 million to pay for rent and food for the protesters while they were on the run, but denied they had taken money from the suspects for their escape. The YouTube channel is currently under investigation, with Chan and the two hosts – who have also left for the UK – on a list of wanted individuals, according to a police insider. Shooting of Hong Kong schoolboy ‘totally appropriate’, state media says Friends of Hong Kong, in denying its involvement on Friday, said: “[Our] functions have never been through crowdfunding. We did for a short time, unrelated to [support for] Tsang, had a small subscription plan that was active for one month. The amount received was within £300.” It added it had always operated out of personal funds. The last Facebook message Friends of Hong Kong posted on Tsang was in 2020. Addressing that post on Friday, the group said its remarks back in December that year were released when it became aware of Tsang’s needs. “We stand by our beliefs for the need to release that statement,” it said. In its 2020 comments, the group said it was helping Tsang’s 15-year-old girlfriend, Aurora, settle in the United Kingdom. It also made five Facebook posts centred on Tsang in December 2020, including reposting media interviews of him and a festive greeting from the suspect’s personal Facebook page.