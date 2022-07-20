A domestic helper is suing her former employer for sexual harassment. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Domestic helper sues Hong Kong boss for sexual harassment, seeks HK$300,000 in damages

  • Man allegedly exposes his genitals, gropes woman and attacks her when she refuses to have sex with him on her first day in city
  • Domestic helper spends three nights locked in bathroom to stop employer from harassing her, according to court papers

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:09pm, 20 Jul, 2022

