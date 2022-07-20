A Thai inmate serving a jail term in Hong Kong has been repatriated to serve out the remainder of their sentence, marking the first transfer of its kind since the two governments struck a deal more than two decades ago. The Thai consulate in Hong Kong hailed the move, saying it marked “the two sides’ close cooperation on criminal matters”. In a Facebook post, the consulate said: “In July 2022, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong was successful in realising the transfer of Thai sentenced persons from [Hong Kong] to Thailand, the first ever to be conducted since the agreement on the transfer of offenders was concluded between the two governments in 2000. Four Hongkongers in Philippines prison could be ‘deported’ back home The inmate had asked to serve the remainder of their sentence in their home country, it said, adding the transfer “constitutes a significant achievement for both Thailand and [Hong Kong] as a result of the two sides’ close cooperation on criminal matters.” Pictures were also uploaded in Monday’s post, showing pixelated images of the inmate escorted by several people. In the photos, the person did not appear to have taken the special passage and looked to have travelled back to Thailand by going through the passenger terminal and a standard boarding gate. Few details about the inmate were provided. The nature of the crime committed in Hong Kong was not mentioned, nor was the length of the sentence and how much of it he or she had already served. Personal particulars of the inmate were also not disclosed. The Post has contacted the Thai consulate and the Hong Kong Security Bureau for more information. According to the city’s Correctional Services Department, as of the end of March this year, 1,253 of the 7,205 people in custody – or about 17 per cent – were foreigners. A 2019 report by the Society for Community Organisation, which advocates for the rights of the underprivileged, said the success rate of allowing inmates to be repatriated to their own countries had been low. Between June 2001 and June 2014, the Hong Kong government received 66 applications from foreign inmates, but only 22 were approved. As for Hongkongers jailed overseas, only 31 of 90 applications were endorsed during the same period, the report said. Man who pushed woman onto railway tracks sentenced to jail Solicitor Paul Tse Wai-chun, who has experience helping Hongkongers serving prison terms in the Philippines, said: “The transfer scheme is a good scheme and is conducive to the sentenced person’s rehabilitation and reintegration into society.” But Tse, who is also a legislator representing the Election Committee constituency, added that the red tape involved had sometimes been a hurdle. “Having the agreement is one thing. But sometimes, there are some formalities required by the transferring or receiving party that need to be cleared and it may take a long time for a transfer to take place.” Hong Kong has signed the Transfer of Sentenced Persons Agreements with some 17 overseas countries since the 1997 handover. This includes Western countries such as Australia, France, Britain and the United States. In general, the treaty allows a prisoner to apply to serve his or her remaining part of the sentence in his or her place of origin. An inmate may be transferred if the sentence is one of imprisonment or any form of confinement for life, for an indeterminate period due to mental incapacity, or for a fixed period of which at least one year remains to be served at the time of the request. Apart from the agreements signed with Nigeria and Russia, those struck with 15 other foreign countries have come into force. The one with the US came into effect in April 1999. But Washington suspended the treaty in August 2020 as a punitive action by the then Trump administration over Beijing’s imposition of the national security law on Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s deal with Thailand came into force in August 2000.