Hong Kong police have rounded up 48 people in a crackdown on a triad-controlled syndicate that pocketed more than HK$33 million (US$4.2 million) generated from illegal gambling over the past two years. Officers seized HK$13 million in suspected crime proceeds that included HK$2 million in cash, two sports cars and 10 luxury watches in the operation, code-named “Steepland”, according to Superintendent Lui Sze-ho of the force’s organised crime and triad bureau. The 35 men and 13 women, detained in a series of raids across the city in the early hours of Thursday, comprised the alleged ringleader, 12 core members of the syndicate and 35 gamblers. The Post has learned that the syndicate’s mastermind is a suspected Wo On Lok triad faction leader nicknamed Shui Fong Kui. During the operation, officers closed down seven gambling dens controlled by the syndicate in Yau Ma Tei, Mong Kok, Sham Shui Po and Yuen Long. “In the operation, officers seized HK$2 million, two sports cars worth HK$2.4 million, and 10 luxury watches with an estimated value of HK$3.5 million,” Lui said on Thursday. One of the cars was a Porsche and the brands of seized watches included Patek Philippe and Rolex. Hong Kong police arrest over 230 people in first weekend of anti-triad operation “The syndicate set up shell companies and laundered the crime proceeds generated from illegal gambling businesses through the firms to buy luxury cars and watches and obtain cash,” Lui said. He said the investigation suggested the syndicate had laundered more than HK$33 million in two years. Police said the syndicate took advantage of the closure of mahjong parlours and recreational game centres in the wake of social-distancing regulations to combat the coronavirus pandemic by opening illegal gambling venues in the Kowloon West and New Territories North regions. “They turned flats in old buildings into their gambling dens and hired lookouts and bouncers at each venue,” the superintendent said. Man hacked to death, woman beaten in Hong Kong gambling den ambush Lui said the gang also offered illegal drugs at their venues to attract more customers. After gathering evidence and identifying the core figures of the syndicate, police swooped into action in the early hours of Thursday and arrested 35 men and 13 women, aged from 21 to 63, in a series of raids across the city. In six of the seven gambling dens police closed down in the operation, the gang offered arcade machines with fishing games that patrons used for betting. The seventh venue was an illegal mahjong parlour. The suspects were detained on suspicion of offences including money laundering, claiming membership of a triad society, operating a gambling establishment, gambling unlawfully and trafficking in a dangerous drug. Hong Kong police hunting assailants wanted over tit-for-tat triad attacks According to the force, the syndicate’s core members included a merchant and a Thai boxing instructor and the gamblers included housewives, construction site workers and those who were unemployed. “The operation has successfully dealt a heavy blow to the syndicate, hit their income sources and stopped their illegal activities,” Lui said, adding that an active investigation was still under way with possible further arrests. As of Thursday afternoon, all the suspects were still being held for questioning. In Hong Kong, gambling unlawfully carries a maximum penalty of nine months in jail and a HK$50,000 fine. Operating an illegal establishment could lead to seven years in prison and a HK$5 million fine. Money laundering is punishable by up to 14 years in jail and a HK$5 million fine.