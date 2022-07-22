An exterior wall of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong child abuse scandal: ex-carer jailed about 7 months, becoming second person sentenced over case linked to charity group
- Lam Mei-po, 56, convicted on three counts of ill-treating or neglecting a child or young person
- Case linked to alleged mistreatment of 40 toddlers at care home under Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children, with 34 workers arrested
