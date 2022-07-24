The new law caps rent increases for subdivided flats at no more than 10 per cent per two-year lease period. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The new law caps rent increases for subdivided flats at no more than 10 per cent per two-year lease period. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Rent control law fails to help tenants of Hong Kong’s subdivided flats, as most respondents to survey say they are no better protected than before

  • Findings show water and electricity charges for 73 per cent of respondents about the same as before law was enacted, while others say they now pay more
  • Society for Community Organisation calls on government to step up enforcement, public education of law, help tenants set up separate water and electricity meters

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:44pm, 24 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The new law caps rent increases for subdivided flats at no more than 10 per cent per two-year lease period. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The new law caps rent increases for subdivided flats at no more than 10 per cent per two-year lease period. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE