The new law caps rent increases for subdivided flats at no more than 10 per cent per two-year lease period. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Rent control law fails to help tenants of Hong Kong’s subdivided flats, as most respondents to survey say they are no better protected than before
- Findings show water and electricity charges for 73 per cent of respondents about the same as before law was enacted, while others say they now pay more
- Society for Community Organisation calls on government to step up enforcement, public education of law, help tenants set up separate water and electricity meters
