A police constable drew his gun to arrest a 77-year-old man who was accused of threatening two women employees with a knife and stealing a pack of cigarettes worth about HK$60 (US$7) at a Hong Kong convenience store in the early hours of Tuesday. Police were called after the hold-up took place in the 7-Eleven store at On Tat Estate in Sau Mau Ping soon after 4am. The investigation showed the man threatened the two women, aged 50 and 51, with a knife and took a pack of cigarettes before running out of the shop, according to the force. One of the employees called police, who intercepted the suspect on nearby On Sau Road. Deception cases increase in Hong Kong as other major crimes drop “The man carrying a knife became emotional and he was suspected of running towards police,” the force said. “As verbal warnings were ignored, an officer drew his gun … and then police subdued the man.” The suspect suffered a minor injury to his forehead and was taken to Caritas Medical Centre in Sham Shui Po for treatment. Hong Kong police arrest suspect over bungled robbery at takeaway food shop A knife believed to have been used in the robbery was found at the scene. According to the force, the elderly man was arrested on suspicion of robbery. As of Tuesday morning, he was still being held for questioning. Detectives from the Sau Mau Ping criminal investigation unit are handling the case. In the first six months of this year, police handled 41 reports of robberies, down 38.8 per cent from 67 cases in the same period of 2021. From shoot-outs on streets to online deceptions: Hong Kong crime over decades According to police, 27 of the 41 cases were solved and the detection rate was 66 per cent. Hong Kong recorded 31,434 crimes in the first half of 2022, up 1.8 per cent from 30,871 cases in the same period last year, with reported cases of violent crime decreasing 12.2 per cent to 4,084. Police said overall crimes recorded an increase mainly because of a nearly 42 per cent rise in the number of deception cases. In the first six months of 2022, police handled 12,326 deception cases, up 41.7 per cent from 8,699 in the same period of 2021.