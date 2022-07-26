A retired Hong Kong electrician on Tuesday admitted killing his terminally ill wife in a bid to end her suffering after doctors told him she could have just days left to live. Kwok Wai-yin, who was at first accused of the murder of former part-time nurse Chan Sau-wan, who was 54 and had late-stage lung cancer, pleaded guilty at the High Court to a lesser charge of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. The court heard the defendant, 59, killed Chan by putting a wok of burning charcoal inside her sealed bedroom after she fell asleep in the early hours of January 30, 2020. Kwok called police to his flat in Ap Lei Chau at around 3.30am after he had confirmed his wife had stopped breathing and asked paramedics not to resuscitate her. Chan was pronounced dead in hospital about 40 minutes later. But prosecutors accepted Kwok’s capacity for rational thought was affected by a major depressive disorder caused by the stress of caring for his bedridden wife. Lung cancer overtakes colorectal cancer as most common form in Hong Kong Chan’s two sisters said the couple had a loving relationship and that Kwok took early retirement to look after her when she was found to have stage 4 lung cancer in October 2018. The court heard Chan’s condition worsened over time and she often said she wanted to die because of the pain. Kwok told police that doctors had warned him two weeks before the killing that his wife’s condition could deteriorate over the next two months. Chan was allowed to go home with prescription painkillers, but she was unable to sleep due to the pain and could no longer speak properly. Kwok said his wife was hospitalised again on January 28 and doctors predicted she could be dead in a matter of days. The court heard the defendant bought a bag of charcoal for “helping her with the last journey” after she was discharged the next day. Kwok admitted he put the wok of burning charcoal inside his wife’s bedroom while she was asleep after he had confirmed her desire to die. He said he had made the room airtight with tape and clothes, kissed his wife’s forehead and played Buddhist music to pray for her peaceful death. New diagnostic method by Hong Kong team brings hope for lung cancer fight Burning charcoal produces carbon monoxide, which is poisonous and can kill if allowed to build up in enclosed spaces. Mr Justice Albert Wong Sung-hau asked for a series of reports to assess Kwok’s mental state and suitability for a hospital or probation order before he passed sentence. But he emphasised that all options remained open and adjourned the case until August 31 for sentencing. Manslaughter is punishable by up to life in prison, but people convicted with the mitigating factor of diminished responsibility can get lighter sentences. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you know someone who is, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page