A court on Tuesday found Xiao Chunqiang guilty of murdering his wife, Wang Fenggui, after a dispute over groceries. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court sentences 67-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering wife after groceries dispute
- Jobless Xiao Chunqiang was sentenced on Tuesday to life imprisonment for killing 55-year-old janitor Wang Fenggui on November 14, 2019
- Defence counsel Michael Leung says he is at loss for words over Xiao’s actions, calls the incident a ‘tragedy’
