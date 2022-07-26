A court on Tuesday found Xiao Chunqiang guilty of murdering his wife, Wang Fenggui, after a dispute over groceries. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court sentences 67-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering wife after groceries dispute

  • Jobless Xiao Chunqiang was sentenced on Tuesday to life imprisonment for killing 55-year-old janitor Wang Fenggui on November 14, 2019
  • Defence counsel Michael Leung says he is at loss for words over Xiao’s actions, calls the incident a ‘tragedy’

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:54pm, 26 Jul, 2022

