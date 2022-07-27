Hong Kong police have arrested 18 people in a crackdown on a fraud syndicate accused of submitting bogus applications to claim government money under a subsidy scheme aimed at helping those who lost their jobs due to the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The suspects – 16 men and two women – were rounded up in a series of raids across the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. They comprised two alleged ringleaders and 16 applicants. Officers are searching for at least 23 others in connection with the case after seizing copies of 39 bogus applications for the Temporary Unemployment Relief scheme during the operation. Hongkongers lost billions to phone, online scams in first 4 months of year The government launched the scheme under the sixth round of an anti-epidemic fund to provide assistance to residents who lost their jobs due to the fifth wave, according to Chief Inspector Ng Man-ho of the New Territories South regional crime unit. Each eligible applicant could receive a one-off subsidy of HK$10,000 (US$1,274). Officers began investigating the syndicate after seizing bogus applications in a raid on a public housing flat in Tsing Yi last month. “The investigation revealed the syndicate recruited people through different channels and lured them into applying for the subsidy under the Temporary Unemployment Relief scheme,” Ng said. He added that the gang charged each applicant as much as HK$3,000 by providing them with fake documents such as Mandatory Provident Fund records and work termination notices. 4 Hong Kong jobseekers lose HK$1.25 million in online shopping scam The investigation showed 25 out of 39 applications had been approved, according to Ng. A police source said the alleged masterminds – two men aged 29 and 39 – were the directors of two shell companies and most of the false documents seized in the operation were issued under the companies’ names. After identifying the suspected ringleaders and applicants, officers swooped into action and arrested 18 people. As of Wednesday afternoon, the suspects, aged from 20 to 55, were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud – an offence punishable by up to 14 years in jail. Ng said the investigation was still under way and further arrests were possible. Under the Temporary Unemployment Relief scheme, those who lost their jobs since the start of the fifth wave in late December 2021 could apply for a one-off subsidy. The application period lasted for three weeks from March 23 to April 12. More than 470,000 people applied for the scheme.