The Independent Commission Against Corruption has charged two men for reposting a Facebook post which allegedly called on others to spoil their ballots in a Legco election. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s anti-graft agency charges 2 men for allegedly urging others to spoil ballots in Legco election

  • Former student leader and welfare worker face legal consequences over reposting Facebook post by fugitive ex-lawmaker Ted Hui
  • They are 4th and 5th people charged since ordinance was amended to make it illegal to boycott poll or cast invalid votes

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:44pm, 27 Jul, 2022

