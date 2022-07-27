The Independent Commission Against Corruption has charged two men for reposting a Facebook post which allegedly called on others to spoil their ballots in a Legco election. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong’s anti-graft agency charges 2 men for allegedly urging others to spoil ballots in Legco election
- Former student leader and welfare worker face legal consequences over reposting Facebook post by fugitive ex-lawmaker Ted Hui
- They are 4th and 5th people charged since ordinance was amended to make it illegal to boycott poll or cast invalid votes
